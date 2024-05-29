News & Insights

ForEx
SPX

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Nvidia’s Volatility Dampens Market Sentiment

May 29, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by James Hyerczyk for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Nvidia’s Volatility Dampens Market Sentiment

Stocks are sharply lower on Wednesday, led by a volatile session for Nvidia, amidst rising Treasury yields. Nvidia oscillated between gains and losses, challenging its recent upward momentum following strong earnings.

American Airlines plummeted over 14% after revising its second-quarter sales outlook downwards, dragging Southwest Airlines down by 4%. Conversely, Dick’s Sporting Goods surged over 15% on strong earnings and optimistic future guidance.

At 17:00 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is at 38492.57, down 360.29 or -0.93%. The S&P 500 Index is trading 5276.27, down 29.77 or -0.56% and the Nasdaq 100 Index is at 16965.34, down 54.54 or -0.32%.

Broad Market Weakness

All eleven sectors of the S&P 500 declined, with around 450 stocks trading lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw two-thirds of its components fall, led by UnitedHealth’s 4% drop following negative remarks about its Medicaid business. Other healthcare stocks like Molina Healthcare, Humana, and Elevance Health also fell.

Treasury Yields Pressure Stocks

The 10-year Treasury yield rose above 4.6%, pressuring equities further. The rise followed a poorly received Treasury auction, highlighting investor concerns over inflation and economic growth trajectories.

Marathon Oil and AI Stock Picks

Marathon Oil shares soared over 8% after ConocoPhillips announced an all-stock acquisition deal. This move validated the predictions of iFi AI, an AI-based investment firm that had projected significant gains for Marathon Oil.

Positive Earnings Reports Boost Individual Stocks

Bank of America upgraded Dick’s Sporting Goods to a buy, citing a strong earnings report and improved full-year guidance. Dick’s shares were up 16% by late morning, on track for their best day since May 2021. Abercrombie & Fitch also reported outstanding sales, with first-quarter revenue exceeding $1 billion, signaling a strong resurgence for the brand.

Market Forecast

Given the mixed earnings results and rising Treasury yields, the market faces a cautious outlook. While individual stocks like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Abercrombie & Fitch show strength, broader market sentiment remains weak. Expect continued volatility as traders assess the economic indicators and Federal Reserve’s next moves.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are lower on Wednesday, putting the benchmark in a position to test last week’s low at 5273.50. A trade through this level could encourage a round of profit-taking. This may put enough downside pressure on the market to challenge the 50-day moving average at 5216.47.

The 50-day moving average is controlling the intermediate uptrend. Its failure could trigger the start of a steep decline.

On the upside, the buying has to be strong enough to take out 5368.25 in order to set a new record and signal a resumption of the uptrend.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.