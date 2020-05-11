Nasdaq-100 Continues to Lead in 2020: Three Ways to Stick With It

On Dec. 31, 2019 NDX finished the day at 8733.07. As of early May the same index is now hovering in the low 9000’s. Despite all the turbulence that has marked 2020, the Nasdaq-100 Index is higher for the year. This is not something that can be said about other broad-based indices that measure the performance of equities in the U.S.

There are a couple of reasons NDX is holding up well despite a good portion of the economy being shut down. The largest companies in the NDX include Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Netflix. All companies that have products that are keeping us connected, supplied, and entertained while we conduct the majority of our day-to-day lives at home.

The daily NDX price chart below shows price action from the first day of 2020 through May 8 when NDX closed just over 9220. The trend toward the end of this chart is pretty strong to the upside, maybe too strong. Options allow traders the ability to construct outcomes based on almost unlimited forecasts. In this piece I am going to share three potential trades using NDX options based on a moderately bullish outlook for the Nasdaq-100.

Data Source: Bloomberg

If a trader is certain NDX is going to maintain current levels, but not put in a new 2020 high by the end of June, they might consider an NDX iron condor using options expiring on Friday June 26. Note that Friday June 26 is a non-standard option expiration date. Using recent pricing, a trader could sell both the NDX June 26 9200 put at 360 and NDX June 26 9700 put for 137. To complete the iron condor they could buy the NDX June 26 9000 put for 290 and NDX June 26 9900 put for 82. The result is an iron condor that takes in a credit of 125 and has a risk of 75 at expiration. The payout diagram below shows the potential profit or loss for this trade at expiration and one week to expiration.

An iron condor is usually considered a neutral trade, however in this case there is a bullish tilt to the trade. With a bullish trend in place, but concerns that there may be limited upside to an iron condor with the short put strike just below where the underlying market is trading would make sense. This trade also sells the 9700 call which is just under the 2020 high for NDX. Finally, note that there is some downside room with the trade break-even just over 9000.

Structured products, or investments that have defined risk and reward, are becoming more popular investments. In reality these products are nothing more than combinations of option spreads. A second example of a trade based on a moderately bullish outlook for NDX over the balance of 2020 would combine two bullish spreads expiring in December. A bull put spread could be executed by purchasing the NDX December 8000 put for 460 and selling the December 8700 put for 660 resulting in a credit of 200. Replicating a structured payout would be completed by initiating a bull call spread using the December NDX options. This example buys the NDX December 9000 call for 965 and sells the NDX December 9700 call for 570 resulting in a cost of 395. The net result is a spread trade with a cost of 195 and payout at expiration, illustrated by the diagram below.

The performance of this spread at each of the strike prices is highlighted. From 9000 to 9700 the payout basically replicates the performance of the Nasdaq-100. On the upside returns are capped at 5.2%, again this price level matches up with the current 2020 high for NDX. Between 8700 and 9000 this spread would lose 2.1%. Finally, losses are maxed out at down 9.7% if NDX is at 8000 or lower at the end of 2020.

A final trade also has similar characteristics to the previous structured payout. However, this trade is more appropriate for a trader that is more bullish and certain that a second downside move like we experienced at the beginning of 2020 is not going to repeat itself. A more bullish trader might consider selling the NDX December 8500 put for 595, buying the NDX December 9000 call for 965, and then completing the trade by selling a NDX December 10000 call for 435. The result of this trade is a credit of 65 and the payoff at expiration that appears below.

Do note that there is substantial potential downside for this trade, with the spread losing value if NDX drops below 8500. However, if a manager is focused on relative performance this spread does outperform the index in the case of a drop in NDX. For example, if NDX is at 8000 a long NDX position would be down about 13.2% (1220 points) while the spread trade would be down about 4.7% (435 points). From 8500 to 9000 this spread is slightly profitable while a long NDX position would be down 7.8% at 8500 and 2.4% at 9000. This outperformance comes at a cost, which is sacrificing upside above NDX at 10,000, where the spread’s profit tops out at 11.5%.

These three examples of moderately bullish trades take into account an outlook that NDX will continue to move higher. Each trade has its own unique risk and reward scenario which is the first thing a trader should have in mind before considering an option trade. If your outlook for NDX differs, there’s certainly a trade that can be formulated using NDX options and if your outlook is for more upside, decide the specifics of your forecast and then there will certainly be a trade that can be constructed using NDX options.