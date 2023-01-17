Nasdaq-100 And A Lack Of Volatility On PPI Days

Inflation has been all the rage as far as what the markets focused on over the past year or so. Based on that alone we would expect the Producer Price Index (PPI) release on Wednesday January 18 to be a very volatile day for stocks. However, based on 2022 price action, the opposite may be the case.

The other inflation number that the market focuses on is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) which was released last week. The Nasdaq-100 (NDX) rose 0.50% on that day. This was muted relative to 2022 where NDX moved an average of +/- 2.51% on CPI days.

Turning to PPI, price changes averaged only +/-1.21% in 2022. Note on the comparison chart below, the big price changes for NDX on PPI days also occurred earlier in 2022 while the big CPI changes occurred in the later part of 2022. Last week’s NDX price change for CPI is not on the figure below, but that price reaction was only 0.50%. Finally, the average price change for NDX on all trading days in 2022 was +/-1.64%. This means PPI days were less volatile than the average day as well as when compared to CPI days.

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Recently PPI day has not been a big event price change wise for NDX. We are going to be exploring trades using NDX options expiring on Wednesday, likely something market neutral if the options are overpricing a potential price reaction, but we could go the other way if implied volatility is low. As of Noon on January 17 the at the money straddle is pricing in a move of about 1.11% so may be the market is discounting a lack of interest in selling volatility in front of the number. Either way we will see how the market digests the latest piece of inflation information tomorrow.

