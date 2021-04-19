Companies

NASA's Mars helicopter makes history with successful flight on Red Planet

Steve Gorman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

NASA's miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars early on Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft over the surface of another planet, the U.S. space agency said.

