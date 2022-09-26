Companies

NASA's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid in test of planetary defense system

Steve Gorman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins

Hurtling through the solar system at hypersonic speed on Monday, NASA's DART spacecraft slammed itself into a distant asteroid in a test of the world's first planetary defense system, designed to prevent a potential doomsday meteorite collision with Earth.

The finale to the suicide spaceflight, humanity's first attempt to alter the motion of an asteroid or any celestial body, played out in a NASA webcast from the mission operations center outside Washington, D.C., 10 months after DART was launched.

