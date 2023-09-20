Nasal spray alternative to EpiPen faces setback as FDA seeks fresh study

(Updates shares in paragraph 1 and 14, comments from a parent in paragraph 11, 12)

By Sriparna Roy and Jahnavi Nidumolu

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has declined to approve a nasal spray that would have been the first needle-free emergency treatment for allergic reactions, a surprise decision that pushed shares of its developer ARS Pharmaceuticals to a record low.

The rejection and request for additional testing sharply contrasts the backing from the independent experts of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the spray, neffy, in May.

ARS Pharma said on late Tuesday the FDA has sought a repeat-dose study of the treatment versus a rival injected product before a potential approval instead of after, as was mutually agreed in August.

The company said it was "very surprised" and will appeal the decision.

"Regulators look to be holding neffy to a much higher standard than comparable products," said William Blair analyst Tim Lugo, adding regulatory risks look difficult to assess.

EpiPen-maker Viatris had in June petitioned the FDA to require that ARS conduct more trials that closely mimic real-world conditions.

Neffy is seen as an alternative to EpiPen and other autoinjectors like Kaleo's Auvi-Q that are filled with epinephrine, a life-saving drug used by people at risk of anaphylaxis and other allergic reactions.

ARS' application was based on trials in healthy patients and those having a rhinitis attack, with the spray showing a comparable response to injectable products.

It did not test neffy in anaphylaxis, a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction, due to ethical concerns.

The lack of tests in people with anaphylaxis was one of the biggest concerns, said James Tarbox, an allergist at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

"I think that anything new takes time to build trust," said Lianne Mandelbaum, a parent of a child with food allergies that Reuters contacted through ARS Pharma.

"I would begin carrying it (neffy) immediately, it is not to say that I would get rid of my auto injectors so quickly, but hopefully over time this would be our standard of care treatment choice."

ARS expects to re-submit its application in the first half of 2024, with an FDA decision likely in the second half.

Its shares were down at $2.86 in early trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Christy Santhosh, Sriparna Roy and Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur) ((Christy.Santhosh@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA HEALTH/ALLERGY ARS PHARMS (UPDATE 5, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.