Companies

NASA will retry debut launch of moon rocket on Saturday, 5 days after first attempt -agency officials

Contributor
Joey Roulette Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS

NASA aims to make a second attempt on Saturday at a debut launch of its Space Launch System moon rocket, five days after a pair of technical issues foiled an initial attempt on Monday, agency officials said.

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - NASA aims to make a second attempt on Saturday at a debut launch of its Space Launch System moon rocket, five days after a pair of technical issues foiled an initial attempt on Monday, agency officials said.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Joey.Roulette@thomsonreuters.com; 7034696632;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular