NASA will retry debut launch of moon rocket on Saturday, 5 days after first attempt -agency officials

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - NASA aims to make a second attempt on Saturday at a debut launch of its Space Launch System moon rocket, five days after a pair of technical issues foiled an initial attempt on Monday, agency officials said.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Mark Porter)

