NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending challenges by rivals

Eric M. Johnson Reuters
SEATTLE, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. space agency NASA has told Elon Musk's SpaceX to halt work under a contract to develop a lunar lander, pending the outcome of challenges by rival bidders at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the agency said on Friday.

"Pursuant to the GAO protests, NASA instructed SpaceX that progress on the HLS contract has been suspended until GAO resolves all outstanding litigation related to this procurement," the agency said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

