NASA pushes Artemis moon missions back by roughly a year

Credit: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER

January 09, 2024 — 01:44 pm EST

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - NASA administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday the agency is pushing back by roughly a year the target dates for its next two astronaut moon missions.

Artemis 2, previously planned for late 2024 and involving a crewed flight around the moon, is now scheduled for September 2025. Artemis 3, planned as the first astronaut moon landing under the program, is now planned for September 2026, delayed from late 2025.

