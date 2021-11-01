Companies

NASA delays launch of SpaceX mission, citing 'medical issue' with 1 of 4 crew members

NASA on Monday announced a three-day delay in a SpaceX rocket launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station, the second postponement of the mission in a week, citing an unspecified medical issue involving one of the crew members.

The launch, originally set for Sunday, Oct. 31, but then postponed until this Wednesday due to unsuitable weather conditions, has now been rescheduled again for this coming Saturday, at 11:36 p.m. Eastern time, NASA said.

