Narryer Metals Updates on Exploration Projects

November 25, 2024 — 09:12 pm EST

Narryer Metals Limited (AU:NYM) has released an update.

Narryer Metals Limited has released a presentation detailing its exploration results for the Rocky Gully and Canadian Lithium Project. The company assures that all material assumptions and technical parameters remain unchanged from previous market announcements. Investors are encouraged to review the detailed information available on the company’s website and the ASX for further insights.

