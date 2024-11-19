News & Insights

Narryer Metals Uncovers High-Grade Minerals at Rocky Gully

November 19, 2024 — 07:00 pm EST

Narryer Metals Limited (AU:NYM) has released an update.

Narryer Metals Limited has announced promising results from its recent drilling at the Rocky Gully project in Western Australia, revealing extensive near-surface scandium and high-grade rare earth mineralization. The findings highlight significant potential for low-cost strip mining and include newly identified vanadium and gallium, suggesting a larger mineralized system may be present. This multi-commodity discovery positions Narryer Metals for growth as it plans further drilling and metallurgical studies to explore the project’s full potential.

