Narryer Metals Uncovers High-Grade Minerals at Rocky Gully

Narryer Metals Limited (AU:NYM) has released an update.

Narryer Metals Limited has announced promising results from its recent drilling at the Rocky Gully project in Western Australia, revealing extensive near-surface scandium and high-grade rare earth mineralization. The findings highlight significant potential for low-cost strip mining and include newly identified vanadium and gallium, suggesting a larger mineralized system may be present. This multi-commodity discovery positions Narryer Metals for growth as it plans further drilling and metallurgical studies to explore the project’s full potential.

