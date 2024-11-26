Narryer Metals Sees Increased Investment from Horley Pty Ltd

Narryer Metals Limited (AU:NYM) has released an update.
Narryer Metals Limited has reported a change in the substantial holding by Horley Pty Ltd, which increased its voting power from 17.0% to 18.1% through market acquisitions and participation in a share placement. This shift in shareholding reflects Horley Pty Ltd’s growing influence and investment in Narryer Metals. Investors may find this development significant as it could impact the company’s future strategic decisions.
