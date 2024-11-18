News & Insights

Narryer Metals Reports Promising Titanium Project Results

November 18, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Narryer Metals Limited (AU:NYM) has released an update.

Narryer Metals Limited has announced promising metallurgical test results from its Muckanipie Titanium Project in South Australia, with high-grade heavy mineral concentrates and valuable titanium oxide species identified. These findings suggest potential significant heavy mineral resources, boosting the prospects for Narryer shareholders. The project’s joint venture with Petratherm Limited shows further promise with ongoing drilling results expected soon.

