Narryer Metals Prepares for Crucial Shareholder Meeting

Narryer Metals Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, in West Perth, where shareholders will consider several key resolutions. Among the agenda items are the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Richard Bevan, approval of a 7.1A mandate for equity issuance, and ratification of prior placement shares. These decisions could significantly impact shareholder interests and the company’s future strategies.

