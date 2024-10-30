News & Insights

Narryer Metals Advances Drilling Projects in Australia and Canada

October 30, 2024 — 08:17 pm EDT

Narryer Metals Limited (AU:NYM) has released an update.

Narryer Metals Limited has commenced an aircore drilling program at the Rocky Gully project in Western Australia, targeting rare earth elements including scandium, with assay results pending. The company also identified high-grade scandium mineralization and is advancing its Big Hill lithium project in Canada with plans for further drilling. Additionally, a significant titanium-rich mineral sand discovery was made at the Muckanippie Project in South Australia.

