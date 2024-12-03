NARI Stock Likely to Gain Following Reimbursement Approval in Japan

Inari Medical, Inc. NARI recently announced the receipt of a national reimbursement approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for its ClotTriever Thrombectomy System for deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

NARI also entered into a distribution deal with Medikit Co. Ltd, a global medical device company, to facilitate the commercialization of the Clotriever system in Japan.

Likely Trend of NARI Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $52.12 on Monday. However, in the year-to-date period, NARI’s shares have lost 19.7% against the industry’s 6.4% growth. The S&P 500 increased 27.1% in the same time frame.

The reimbursement approval and the new distribution deal with Medikit are likely to help NARI boost its ClotTriever sales in Japan and its overall revenues, which will likely increase the stock’s price. Meanwhile, the company currently has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion. NARI delivered an average earnings surprise of 24.8% in the last four quarters.



More on NARI’s CloTriever System & Its Reimbursement Approval

NARI’s ClotTriever system is anFDA 510(k)-cleared and CE-Marked mechanical thrombectomy device specifically designed for the treatment of DVT. The 500-patient ClotTriever CLOUT Registry recently released two-year results that demonstrated a low risk for post-thrombotic syndrome, a significant clot removal rate and a strong safety profile. ClotTriever is one of the most studied thrombectomy devices for DVT, including the ongoing Randomized Controlled Trial, DEFIANCE, which compares ClotTriever to anticoagulation alone for patients with DVT. The ClotTriever portfolio includes ClotTriever Sheath 13F and 16F; ClotTriever; ClotTriever BOLD; ClotTriever XL and Fourth Generation Triever Catheters and ProTrieve Sheath.

The Japanese regulatory authority established a new functional category distinct from previous catheter-based therapies because of ClotTriever's unique technique of action for overall, wall-to-wall thrombus elimination in patients with DVT. The reimbursement premium for this new functional category is based on ClotTriever's extensive clinical data demonstrating its safety and effectiveness in eliminating different kinds of thrombi.

Inari’s distribution partner in Japan, Medikit , is a market-leading vascular medical device manufacturer that serves Japan, the United States and more than 30 other countries. Through this new collaboration, the company intends to expedite the start of its Post Market Surveillance study, which will involve 100 patients, and then expand its commercial reach.

NARI’s Other Commercialization Plans

In December, NARI unveiled that it had entered into a joint venture with 6 Dimensions Capital and its successor fund, 120 Capital, and VFLO Medical, a medical device platform incubated by 6 Dimensions and 120 Capital, to provide access to its innovative technology for patients with significant unmet needs in Greater China.

Through VFLO's established infrastructure, local connections and extensive commercial skills in Greater China, the joint venture is likely to enable Inari to commercialize its devices. Additionally, VFLO will be able to manufacture products for Greater China's domestic market using Inari's technology. NARI’s global competencies in the development, production and marketing of venous thrombectomy and other products are likely to be enhanced by VFLO's experience and dedication to patients.

NARI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

NARI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the medical industry are Masimo MASI, AngioDynamics ANGO and Globus Medical GMED.

Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.4% for 2025.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Masimo’s shares have risen 37.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 38.2% for 2025. ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.

AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 8.9% year to date against the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.1%. Its shares have risen 56.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

