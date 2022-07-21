NARI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Inari Medical Inc (Symbol: NARI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.43, changing hands as high as $79.58 per share. Inari Medical Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NARI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NARI's low point in its 52 week range is $50.5014 per share, with $100 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.48.

