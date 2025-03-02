$NARI Earnings Preview: Recent $NARI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$NARI ($NARI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $163,820,374 and earnings of $0.01 per share.

$NARI Insider Trading Activity

$NARI insiders have traded $NARI stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NARI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM HOFFMAN has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 440,000 shares for an estimated $24,138,422 .

. ANDREW HYKES (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $468,360 .

. THOMAS TU (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $220,000

MITCH C. HILL, (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $135,385.

$NARI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $NARI stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

