NARI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Inari Medical Inc (Symbol: NARI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.59, changing hands as low as $60.98 per share. Inari Medical Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NARI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NARI's low point in its 52 week range is $47.81 per share, with $73.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.