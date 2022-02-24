NARI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Inari Medical Inc (Symbol: NARI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.21, changing hands as high as $86.25 per share. Inari Medical Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NARI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NARI's low point in its 52 week range is $63.37 per share, with $127.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.78.

