Naren Gursahaney Is The Independent Director of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) And They Just Picked Up 5.9% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Naren Gursahaney, recently paid US$73.62 per share to buy US$147k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 5.9%.

NextEra Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Naren Gursahaney was the biggest purchase of NextEra Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$72.51 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Naren Gursahaney was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NEE Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that NextEra Energy insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$199m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NextEra Energy Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest NextEra Energy insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for NextEra Energy (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

