Harmony Biosciences Holdings, which markets a therapy for adult narcolepsy in the US, raised $128 million by offering 5.3 million shares above the proposed range at $24. The company originally planned to offer 4.7 million shares at a range of $20 to $23. At IPO, Harmony Biosciences raised 28% more in proceeds than anticipated.



Harmony Biosciences plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HRMY. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Narcolepsy pharmaceutical Harmony Biosciences prices upsized IPO above the range at $24 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



