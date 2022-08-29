NAPCO Security Technologies Q4 22 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on August 29, 2022, to discuss Q4 22 earnings results.
To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.napcosecurity.com/
To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-4018 (US) or 1-201-689-8471 (International).
For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) with access code 13732519.
