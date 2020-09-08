NAPCO Security Technologies Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Sept. 8, 2020, to discuss Q4 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.napcosecurity.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-4018 (US) or 1-201-689-8471 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) with access code 13709198.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.