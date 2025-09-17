Is NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Napco (NSSC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Napco is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Napco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSSC's full-year earnings has moved 23.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, NSSC has returned 20.7% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 6.9%. This means that Napco is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ADT (ADT). The stock has returned 25.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for ADT's current year EPS has increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Napco belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.1% so far this year, so NSSC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. ADT is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Napco and ADT as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

