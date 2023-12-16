NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Price Target Increased by 7.61% to 31.72

The average one-year price target for NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) has been revised to 31.72 / share. This is an increase of 7.61% from the prior estimate of 29.48 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.70% from the latest reported closing price of 34.37 / share.

NAPCO Security Technologies Declares $0.08 Dividend

On November 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 will receive the payment on December 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $34.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.33%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 3.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in NAPCO Security Technologies. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 9.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSSC is 0.16%, a decrease of 28.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.20% to 32,471K shares. The put/call ratio of NSSC is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,912K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares, representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 23.48% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,468K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,109K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares, representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 25.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,023K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 909K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 75.98% over the last quarter.

NAPCO Security Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market.

