Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Price Target Increased by 39.81% to 45.49

The average one-year price target for Napco Security Technologies (NasdaqGS:NSSC) has been revised to 45.49 / share. This is an increase of 39.81% from the prior estimate of 32.54 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.64% from the latest reported closing price of 44.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Napco Security Technologies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSSC is 0.18%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 33,009K shares. The put/call ratio of NSSC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,109K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares, representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 56.18% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,468K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,149K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 48.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,023K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 932K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 52.98% over the last quarter.

NAPCO Security Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.