Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Price Target Increased by 13.57% to 49.81

The average one-year price target for Napco Security Technologies (NasdaqGS:NSSC) has been revised to $49.81 / share. This is an increase of 13.57% from the prior estimate of $43.86 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.44% from the latest reported closing price of $40.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Napco Security Technologies. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSSC is 0.15%, an increase of 13.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 36,795K shares. The put/call ratio of NSSC is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 1,780K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing an increase of 46.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 213.51% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,524K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 46.11% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,498K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 39.45% over the last quarter.

Doma Perpetual Capital Management holds 1,165K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 27.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,098K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

