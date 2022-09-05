Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Napco Security Technologies' (NASDAQ:NSSC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Napco Security Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$19m ÷ (US$149m - US$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Napco Security Technologies has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Electronic industry. NasdaqGS:NSSC Return on Capital Employed September 5th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Napco Security Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Napco Security Technologies. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 102%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Napco Security Technologies thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Napco Security Technologies' ROCE

To sum it up, Napco Security Technologies has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Napco Security Technologies and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

