Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Napco Security Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$12m ÷ (US$114m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Napco Security Technologies has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.6% generated by the Electronic industry.

In the above chart we have measured Napco Security Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Napco Security Technologies here for free.

So How Is Napco Security Technologies' ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 81% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 13%. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Napco Security Technologies has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Napco Security Technologies' ROCE

To sum it up, Napco Security Technologies has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 495% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

