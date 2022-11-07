NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Reveals Decline In Q1 Profit, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $6.40 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $7.75 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.2% to $39.49 million from $31.05 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $6.40 Mln. vs. $7.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.13 -Revenue (Q1): $39.49 Mln vs. $31.05 Mln last year.

