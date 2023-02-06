NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.45 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $1.04 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.6% to $42.31 million from $33.41 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $8.45 Mln. vs. $1.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q2): $42.31 Mln vs. $33.41 Mln last year.

