NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Q4 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $10.57 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $7.54 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $44.66 million from $43.23 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $10.57 Mln. vs. $7.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $44.66 Mln vs. $43.23 Mln last year.

