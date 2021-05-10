NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $4.36 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $3.62 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $28.23 million from $26.24 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $4.36 Mln. vs. $3.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $28.23 Mln vs. $26.24 Mln last year.

