NSSC

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.62 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $3.12 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.5% to $20.24 million from $25.14 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $3.62 Mln. vs. $3.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.20 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q3): $20.24 Mln vs. $25.14 Mln last year.

