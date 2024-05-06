NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Q3 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $13.196 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $9.549 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $49.267 million from $43.532 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $13.196 Mln. vs. $9.549 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $49.267 Mln vs. $43.532 Mln last year.

