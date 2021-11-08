NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Q1 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $7.75 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $2.32 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.0% to $31.05 million from $23.17 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:

