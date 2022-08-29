NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year
The company's earnings totaled $7.54 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $5.54 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $43.23 million from $35.43 million last year.
NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $7.54 Mln. vs. $5.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $43.23 Mln vs. $35.43 Mln last year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryNSSC
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: Investors Turn Attention to Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: Federal Reserve, Student Debt Relief to Nudge Markets