Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 41%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 6.8% to US$25.88. Revenues of US$23m fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with statutory per-share profits of US$0.13 an impressive 41% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:NSSC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Napco Security Technologies are now predicting revenues of US$104.6m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 6.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 57% to US$0.65. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$107.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.76 in 2021. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a real cut to earnings per share numbers.

What's most unexpected is that the consensus price target rose 9.0% to US$28.33, strongly implying the downgrade to forecasts is not expected to be more than a temporary blip. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Napco Security Technologies analyst has a price target of US$30.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$26.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 6.5%, in line with its 6.2% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 7.8% next year. So although Napco Security Technologies is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Napco Security Technologies analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Napco Security Technologies that you need to take into consideration.

