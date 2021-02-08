NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $3.20 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $3.57 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $27.21 million from $25.83 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $3.20 Mln. vs. $3.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q2): $27.21 Mln vs. $25.83 Mln last year.

