NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Announces Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $11.19 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $10.48 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $44.00 million from $41.68 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $11.19 Mln. vs. $10.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $44.00 Mln vs. $41.68 Mln last year.

