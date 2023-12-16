NAPCO Security Technologies (FRA:NS1) Price Target Increased by 14.00% to 30.55

The average one-year price target for NAPCO Security Technologies (FRA:NS1) has been revised to 30.55 / share. This is an increase of 14.00% from the prior estimate of 26.80 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.16% from the latest reported closing price of 30.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in NAPCO Security Technologies. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 9.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NS1 is 0.16%, a decrease of 28.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.21% to 32,471K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,912K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares, representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS1 by 23.48% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,468K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,109K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares, representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS1 by 25.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,023K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 909K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS1 by 75.98% over the last quarter.

