NAPCO Security Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NSSC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.29, changing hands as low as $28.77 per share. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSSC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.60 per share, with $39.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.11.

