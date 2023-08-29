NAPCO Security Technologies Boosts Quarterly Dividend 28%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) announced a 28 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on September 22, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2023.

Due to the previously announced need to restate the first, second and third fiscal quarters, the Company will delay filing its Form 10-K for up to 15 calendar days.

