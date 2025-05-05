NAPCO SECURITY TECH Earnings Results: $NSSC Reports Quarterly Earnings

NAPCO SECURITY TECH ($NSSC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, beating estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $43,960,000, missing estimates of $43,999,740 by $-39,740.
NAPCO SECURITY TECH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of NAPCO SECURITY TECH stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 589,888 shares (+1221.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,976,417
- ABRDN PLC removed 334,649 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,900,118
- ANNEX ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 316,171 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,278,256
- FIL LTD removed 312,957 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,128,750
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 303,256 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,783,783
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 299,305 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,890,001
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 293,224 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,427,045
NAPCO SECURITY TECH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NSSC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
NAPCO SECURITY TECH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSSC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NSSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jaeson Schmidt from Lake Street set a target price of $30.0 on 02/04/2025
- Jeremy Hamblin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $28.0 on 02/04/2025
