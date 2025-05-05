Stocks
NSSC

NAPCO SECURITY TECH Earnings Results: $NSSC Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 05, 2025 — 10:15 am EDT

NAPCO SECURITY TECH ($NSSC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, beating estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $43,960,000, missing estimates of $43,999,740 by $-39,740.

NAPCO SECURITY TECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of NAPCO SECURITY TECH stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NAPCO SECURITY TECH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NSSC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025
  • Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

NAPCO SECURITY TECH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSSC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NSSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jaeson Schmidt from Lake Street set a target price of $30.0 on 02/04/2025
  • Jeremy Hamblin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $28.0 on 02/04/2025

