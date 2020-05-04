NAPCO Security Q3 Profit Rises; Appoints Stephen Spinelli As SVP Of Sales

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) reported that its third-quarter net income rose to $3.6 million or $0.20 per share, from $3.1 million or $0.17 per share, for the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating income for the quarter increased 11% to $4.0 million from $3.6 million in the previous year.

Quarterly net sales increased 4% to $26.2 million, from $25.1 million last year. Analysts expected revenues of $26.17 million.

The company also said that it has appointed Stephen Spinelli as its Senior Vice President of Sales. Jorge Hevia, a long-time employee, will become a consultant to the Company as its new Chief of Marketing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.