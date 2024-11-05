News & Insights

Napco Security price target lowered to $48 from $55 at DA Davidson

November 05, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

DA Davidson lowered the firm’s price target on Napco Security (NSSC) to $48 from $55 after its Q1 earnings miss but keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Recurring Service Revenues rose a solid 22% and its Radio growth was “impressive”, while its overall radio demand appears robust with locking fundamentals still intact, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Napco’s balance sheet also continues to hold significant net cash and no debt, the firm added.

