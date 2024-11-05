Napco Security price target lowered to $46 from $60 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza lowered the firm’s price target on Napco Security (NSSC) to $46 from $60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said results missed estimates but the positives outweigh the negatives as radio sales rebounded strongly, recurring revenue was in line, and recurring revenue gross margin beat expectations.
