Napco Security price target lowered to $41 from $60 at Lake Street

Lake Street lowered the firm’s price target on Napco Security (NSSC) to $41 from $60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Napco reported revenue, AEBITDA, and EPS below estimates, with softer equipment revenue driving the top line miss, the analyst tells investors. While “disappointed with the softer results,” the believes Napco remains positioned to see solid top and bottom line growth this year and next, the analyst added.

